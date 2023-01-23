Network: FOX

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 22, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Aaron Ashmore, Willam Belli, Natalie Benally, Rachel Bilson, Megan Boone, Betsy Brandt, Abigail Breslin, Keith Carradine, Joshua Castille, Julia Chan, Michael Chiklis, Kristen Connolly, Chris Coy, Whitney Cummings, Ian Anthony Dale, Jack Davenport, Aisha Dee, Oakes Fegley, J. Harrison Ghee, Jill Hennessy, Blaine Kern, Sean Kleier, Jean-Michel Le Gal, Karen LeBlanc, Margo Martindale, August Maturo, Robert I. Mesa, Reid Miller, Molly Parker, Wendell Pierce, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Lauren Ridloff, Jason Ritter, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Kyle Schmid, Wrenn Schmidt, Baron Vaughn, Malcolm Jamal Warner, Rhea Pearlman, Robert Wisdom, Stephanie Nogueras, and Takashi Yamaguchi.

TV show description:

A crime drama anthology series, the Accused TV show was developed by Howard Gordon and is based on the BBC series of the same name created by Jimmy McGovern.

Each episode is a fast-paced provocative thriller, exploring a different crime, in a different city, with an entirely different cast. Stories begin in a courtroom and focus on the defendant, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial.

Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, the show holds a mirror up to current times with evocative and emotional stories. In the end, audiences will discover how an ordinary person gets caught up in extraordinary circumstances, and how one impulsive decision can impact the course of that life — and the lives of others — forever.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Accused TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?