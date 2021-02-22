Cherries Wild: Season One Ratings

Comedy series — particularly animated ones — have filled FOX’s Sunday night schedule for years. Now, the network is adding Cherries Wild to the pack. Will this game show perform better in the ratings than long-running staples, like Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers, or new series, like The Great North and Bless the Harts? Will Cherries Wild be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A trivia game show, the Cherries Wild TV series is hosted by Jason Biggs. The competition series features two rounds of pop culture trivia gameplay. In each episode, a team of two contestants try and “Solve the Slots” in hopes of getting one step closer to winning the jackpot. At the end of each episode, when they spin the reels on the enormous, three-story slot machine, contestants will attempt to capture all five Wild Cherries to win the ultimate cash prize — $250,000.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

2/22 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the Cherries Wild TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?