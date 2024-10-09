Velma: Season Three? Animated Max Series May Have Been Cancelled

It looks like Velma and the gang are off the case. It appears that Max has cancelled the adult animated series just days after the release of a Halloween special.

Mindy Kaling, Glenn Howerton, Sam Richardson, Constance Wu, Jane Lynch, Ming-Na Wen, and Wanda Sykes star in Velma, an animated series that’s a different take on Velma Dinkley from the Scooby-Doo franchise. The show’s story follows an alternate history of how the Mystery Inc. team got together. Velma (Kaling) focuses on the disappearance of her mother and the murders of some teenage girls.

The comedy-mystery series launched in January 2023 and ran for ten episodes. It was renewed for a second season, and those ten episodes dropped in April. The Halloween special was released on October 3rd.

The news of the show’s possible cancellation comes from a now-deleted post from Davey Cummings, a background artist on the series, according to Screen Rant. Cummings said there will not be a third season while sharing backgrounds he created for the series.

Max has not officially cancelled or renewed the show yet.

