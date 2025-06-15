The Pitt: Season Two; Four Cast in Recurring Roles on HBO Max Medical Drama Series

The Pitt will return in January with its second season, and viewers will see four new faces among those normally in the emergency room.

Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard, and Lucas Iverson will play recurring roles in the HBO Max series. Deadline shared the following about their roles:

“Baker will play Troy, an unhoused man forgotten by most, and a patient in the ED. Choi will play Joy, a third-year medical student with strong boundaries and a vast knowledge of medicine that leans toward the macabre. Hollard will play Emma, a recent nursing school graduate, who some may consider naive. Iverson will play James, a fourth-year medical student.”

Noah Wyle (above), Shawn Hatosy, Michael Hyatt, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Brandon Mendez Homer, Kristin Villanueva, Amielynn Abellera, Alexandra Metz, Krystel V. McNeil, and Deepti Gupta, Tracy Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Katherine LaNasa star in the series set in an emergency room in Pittsburgh. Season two will take place over the 4th of July weekend.

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you enjoy season one of The Pitt? Do you plan to watch season two?