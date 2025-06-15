Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together: Peacock Releases Trailer and Key Art for Music Couple Docuseries

Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together is coming soon to Peacock, and the streaming service is giving viewers a look at the docuseries. A trailer and key art have now been released.

Peacock revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Premiering June 26, superstar music couple Nelly and Ashanti open their lives to the world in Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together as they rekindle their love, navigate the ups and downs of being newlyweds and new parents, and juggle their careers. The eight-episode unscripted series is led by Nelly and Ashanti Haynes, who not only star in the show but also serve as executive producers, bringing their real-life chemistry and creative vision to the screen. The series is produced by Jenny Daly, Lauren Lazin, and J Erving with Critical Productions, LLC. Oji Singletary is the executive producer and showrunner. Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together, follows the electrifying journey of this beloved couple as they reignite their love, navigate the ups and downs of newlywed life and the challenges of parenthood while juggling their thriving careers. Can this unstoppable duo prove that their love truly can conquer all? A fun-filled exploration of love’s second chances.”

The trailer for the series is below.

