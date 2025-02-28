The Office: Oscar Nuñez to Reprise Role in New Mockumentary Series on Peacock

The Office sequel will see someone from the original series appear in the Peacock series. According to Variety, Oscar Nuñez will reprise his role as Oscar Martinez in the mockumentary. At this time, he is the original cast member set to return.

Sabrina Impacciatore, Domhnall Gleeson, Melvin Gregg, Chelsea Frei, and Ramona Young have been cast in the series from Greg Daniels and Michael Koman. The following was revealed about the series:

“The series, rumored to be titled “The Paper,” will follow the staffers of a dying Midwestern newspaper whose publisher is trying to revive it with volunteer reporters. It will be “filmed,” so to speak, by the same documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch in “The Office” — which might explain the connection to how Oscar winds up in the new setting.”

No other details about the series have been released. The Office aired for nine seasons on NBC.

