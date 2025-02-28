The Road: Keith Urban to Lead New Music Competition Series on CBS

The Road has found its headlining superstar and grabbed another former musical competition judge for its series. Keith Urban will appear on the CBS music competition series as he helps it find its next big name in music. He appeared as judge on American Idol.

CBS revealed more about the series in a press release.

“CBS announced today that four-time GRAMMY® Award winner Keith Urban will headline the CBS Original THE ROAD, a new music competition series from executive producers Blake Shelton, Taylor Sheridan, Lee Metzger and David Glasser. This series highlights Urban and Shelton’s journey to discover the next big musician, with emerging talents (to be announced) opening for him at music venues across America. The special performances featured in the series will be filmed in Texas, Oklahoma and Tennessee, with the full schedule revealed today. THE ROAD is set to premiere in fall 2025. “I spent a lot of years playing in some real seedy pubs, sometimes just for the bartender – but it’s where I learned so much about what I do,” says Urban. “So, I love the idea of putting artists into a real-world environment, to find out if they have what it takes. Paying your dues sucks, but there are many things that just can’t be taught, like how to put together a set list, whether to extend or cut a song during your performance or how to work the crowd. For me, touring has always been my first love, and this show is about what happens when you leave the glitzy TV studio. It’s where the rubber meets the road.” Keith Urban will perform songs, including his current single, “Straight Line,” from his recently released album HIGH, as well as some of his biggest hits, at special performances throughout America. At each location, emerging musicians will take the stage as Urban’s opening acts before he performs. The audience will have the opportunity to influence which musicians will continue on the tour and move to the next city. THE ROAD special performances featuring Keith Urban and emerging musicians schedule:

Sunday, March 2 – Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall in Fort Worth, Texas

– Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall in Fort Worth, Texas Wednesday, March 5 – The Factory in Deep Ellum in Dallas, Texas

– The Factory in Deep Ellum in Dallas, Texas Sunday, March 9 – Oklahoma Ranch in Oklahoma City, Okla.

– Oklahoma Ranch in Oklahoma City, Okla. Wednesday, March 12 – Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Okla.

– Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Okla. Monday, March 24 – Minglewood Hall in Memphis, Tenn.

– Minglewood Hall in Memphis, Tenn. Friday, March 28 – Marathon Music Works in Nashville, Tenn.

– Marathon Music Works in Nashville, Tenn. Wednesday, April 2 – Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.

The premiere date for the music competition series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch The Road when it arrives on CBS this fall?