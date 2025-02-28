Bosch: Legacy: Season Three; Prime Video Unveils Key Art and Trailer for Final Episodes

Bosch: Legacy returns in March with its final season, and fans are now getting a look at the last episodes of the crime drama. Prime Video has released a trailer and poster for season three.

Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers, Madison Lintz, Stephen A. Chang, and Denise G. Sanchez star in the series inspired by the Michael Connelly series. Season three is based on the novels The Black Ice and Desert Star. The series follows Bosch after he has left the LAPD and become a private detective.

Prime Video shared the following about season three:

“Season Three of Bosch: Legacy is based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels Desert Star (2022) and The Black Ice (1993). The murder investigation of Kurt Dockweiler brings dangerous secrets to light and threatens to ruin the lives of our three principal characters. The disappearance of a family haunts Harry Bosch and forces him to confront the limits of justice. In a hotly contested race, Honey “Money” Chandler is poised to become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles. And Maddie Bosch gets entangled in a series of violent follow-home robberies.”

The ten-episode season premieres on March 27th. The trailer and poster for season three are below.

