The Rehearsal: Season Two Premiere Date and Teaser Released for HBO Comedy Series

The Rehearsal is finally returning for its second season. HBO has announced the premiere date for season two of the series from Nathan Fielder and released a teaser trailer. Six episodes were produced for the season. Season one aired in August 2022, with renewal coming before the season finished airing.

Fielder tries to help ordinary people prepare for moments everyone faces in the series. HBO revealed the following about the series’ return:

“THE REHEARSAL follows one man’s journey to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder helps ordinary people prepare for life’s biggest moments by “rehearsing” them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. In season two, the urgency of Fielder’s project grows as he decides to put his resources toward an issue that affects us all.”

The series returns on April 20th. The teaser trailer for season two is below.

