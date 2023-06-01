Somebody Somewhere: Season Three Renewal Set for HBO Dramedy Series

Sam’s relationships will continue to evolve in season three of Somebody Somewhere. HBO has announced that the show’s been renewed for another year. The second season of seven episodes finished airing on Sunday night.

A dramedy series, the Somebody Somewhere TV show stars Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison, Jane Brody, Murray Hill, Mercedes White, Kailey Albus, Meighan Gerachis, Tim Bagley, Jennifer Mudge, and Barbara Robertson. The story follows Sam (Everett), a true Kansan who struggles to fit the hometown mold. Grappling with loss and acceptance, Sam’s saving grace is singing and it leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up. Other characters include her co-worker and friend, Joel (Hiller); Sam’s resentful and scrappy sister, Tricia (Garrison); and her unremarkable brother-in-law, Rick (McCarthy). Sam and Joel have settled into a comfy routine in the second season. But nothing stays the same forever.

Airing on Sunday nights, the second season of Somebody Somewhere averages a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 138,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s up by 8% in the demo and up by 6% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). The rise in viewership was likely due, at least in part, to having the final seasons of Succession and Barry as a lead-in.

Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President HBO and Max Comedy Programming, said: “We’re thrilled to announce the third season of the honest and impactful Somebody Somewhere. Nothing makes us smile quite like this show, which never fails to remind us that life is made up of the small moments, that family can be chosen, and that dreams don’t have deadlines.”

What do you think? Do you enjoy the Somebody Somewhere TV series? Are you glad this HBO series has been renewed for a third season?

