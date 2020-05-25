Run: Season Two? HBO Series Creator Hoping for Renewal Despite “Series Finale”

Can HBO get some more mileage out of the cable channel’s Run TV series? Despite HBO‘s labeling of tonight’s episode as the “series finale”, creator Vicky Jones says that she would “love” to make a second season of the single-camera comedy series.

Airing on the HBO cable channel, the Run TV series stars Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson, with recurring guest stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Rich Sommer, Tamara Podemski, and Archie Panjabi.

In college, Ruby Richardson (Wever) and her boyfriend, Billy Johnson (Gleeson), made a pact. They promised that, if either one of them texted the word “RUN” and the other replied with the same, they would drop everything and meet in Grand Central Station and travel across America together. Now, 17 years later, Ruby is shaken out of her humdrum suburban life with that text and she walks away from her ordinary suburb life and flies to New York. There, she reunites with Billy and boards a cross-country train. As their adventure begins, Ruby and Billy fight the tension that still exists between them while attempting to root out each other’s secrets.

In an interview with Deadline, Jones is clearly hoping that the series will continue to wrap up tonight’s cliffhanger and continue the story in season two.

DEADLINE: So we’re left with this cliffhanger. Can you give us an idea of where season 2 will go? Will it be a reboot whereby Rich Sommer’s Laurence defies Ruby and flees next season? Or will season 2 focus on Billy and Ruby as fugitives? VICKY JONES: I can’t say too much. We don’t know yet. But, you don’t have an actor like Rich Sommer and not make the most of something like that. For sure, we cast him very purposely because we knew we wanted to tell more of that story, but at the same time it’s called Run, and so the show has forward momentum. We can’t just sit still in the story. DEADLINE: Do you already have season 2 written out or are you currently writing it? JONES: Oh, no. It’s not been confirmed yet. We would love, love, love to keep going and keep running. I certainly have a thousand ideas.

What do you think? Do you like the Run TV series? Do you think there should be a second season on HBO?