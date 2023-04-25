Somebody Somewhere: Season Three — Has the HBO Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

It’s a totally platonic love story. Has the Somebody Somewhere TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on HBO? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Somebody Somewhere, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A dramedy series airing on the HBO television network, the Somebody Somewhere TV show stars Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison, Jane Brody, Murray Hill, Mercedes White, Kailey Albus, Meighan Gerachis, Tim Bagley, Jennifer Mudge, and Barbara Robertson. The story follows Sam (Everett), a true Kansan who struggles to fit the hometown mold. Grappling with loss and acceptance, Sam’s saving grace is singing and it leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up. Other characters include her co-worker and friend, Joel (Hiller); Sam’s resentful and scrappy sister, Tricia (Garrison); and unremarkable brother-in-law, Rick (McCarthy). In the second season, Sam and Joel have settled into a comfy routine. But nothing stays the same forever.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Somebody Somewhere averages a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 144,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s up by 50% in the demo and up by 11% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Somebody Somewhere stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of April 25, 2023, Somebody Somewhere has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will HBO cancel or renew Somebody Somewhere for season three? The show draws low traditional ratings, but it’s drawn great reviews from critics and viewers alike. I think it has a very good chance of being renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Somebody Somewhere cancellation or renewal news.



