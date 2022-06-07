Irma Vep: Season One Ratings

The Irma Vep TV series is based on a 1996 movie of the same name. It makes sense that the HBO series would have a set ending but, could there be more story to tell if the show is popular enough? Stay tuned.

A thriller drama series written and directed by Olivier Assayas, the Irma Vep TV show stars Alicia Vikander, Adria Arjona, Carrie Brownstein, Tom Sturridge, Fala Chen, Devon Ross, Byron Bowers, and Vincent Macaigne. The story follows Mira (Vikander), an American movie star who’s disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup. She comes to France to star as “Irma Vep” in a remake of the French silent film classic, Les Vampires. Set against the backdrop of a lurid crime thriller, Mira struggles as the distinctions between herself and the character she plays begin to blur and merge. The story reveals the uncertain ground that lies at the border of fiction and reality, artifice and authenticity, art and life.

