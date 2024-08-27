Menu

Saturday TV Ratings: The Quiz With Balls, I Am Patrick Swayze, Big Brother, NCAA Football, NASCAR

Published:

The Quiz with Balls TV Show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

Saturday, August 24, 2024 ratingsNew Episodes: (none)Special: I Am: Patrick Swayze.  Sports: NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400, MLS Soccer: Seattle Sounders FC at Minnesota United FC, and NCAA Football: Florida A&M vs. Norfolk State.  Reruns:  Big Brother, 48 Hours, and The Quiz with Balls.

Note: If you do not see the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

