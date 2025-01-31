The Righteous Gemstones: Season Four; HBO Releases Trailer and Premiere Date for Comedy’s Final Episodes

The Righteous Gemstones are closing down for good with their upcoming season, and fans now know when the series’ final episodes will arrive. HBO announced the premiere date for season four of the series with the release of a trailer. The end of the series was announced in January.

Creator Danny McBride (above), Adam Devine, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Cassidy Freeman, Tim Baltz, Tony Cavalero, Greg Alan Williams, Skyler Gisondo, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Nettles, James DuMont, Jody Hill, Troy Anthony Hogan, Valyn Hall, Kelton DuMont, and Gavin Munns star in the comedy series which follows the televangelist family the Gemstones.

HBO shared the following about season four:

“THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. Despite constant bickering, Gemstone family ties run deep, and this season, the family’s codependence is tested as they attempt to move forward without letting go of their storied past.”

The nine-episode fourth season premieres on March 9th. The trailer for the season is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this HBO series? Will you be sad to see it end?