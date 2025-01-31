Dark Winds: Season Three; AMC Unveils Trailer for Return of Noir Thriller Series

Dark Winds returns with its third season in March, and now fans can get a closer look at what’s next in the thriller series. AMC has released the full trailer for season three.

Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten, Deanna Allison, Elva Guerra, A Martinez, Joseph Runningfox, Jeri Ryan, and Nicholas Logan star in the series. The series, inspired by the Tony Hillerman novels, follows two officers who investigate crimes on the Navajo Nation’s land.

AMC shared the following about the series:

“The expanded third season, featuring eight episodes, picks up six months after the events of Season 2 and follows Lt. Joe Leaphorn (McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Gordon) as they investigate the disappearance of two boys, with only an abandoned bicycle and blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake. Meanwhile, Bernadette Manuelito (Matten) attempts to settle into her new life 500 miles from home with the Border Patrol, but stumbles across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications.”

Dark Winds returns on March 9th. The trailer for season three is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this AMC series? Do you plan to watch season three in March?