Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage: CBS Sitcom to Feature Surprise Visit from Young Sheldon Character

Another Young Sheldon cast member is headed to Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, and it is a big one.

Fans will see George Sr., played by Lance Barber, appear on an upcoming episode of the CBS series. He died in the final episodes of Young Sheldon.

Steve Holland said the following about how George Sr. will appear in the series, according to TV Line:

“His dad visits him in a dream. George is thinking about his dad, and he’s worried that his dad might be disappointed in him…. [The idea] came out of a conversation we’d had with Chuck, even early on, talking about the show. Chuck had said about his own father that he still dreams about him, he still visits him, so that was a thing we had thought about. And then when we were breaking this episode, it just seemed like a great opportunity to bring George back.”

A teaser from Instagram for the episode is below.

Montana Jordan, Emily Osment, Will Sasso, Rachel Bay Jones, Dougie Baldwin, and Jessie Prez star in the CBS comedy which follows Georgie and Mandy as they balance marriage, being young parents, and becoming adults.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage airs on Thursday nights on CBS.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this CBS series? Are you excited about seeing George Sr. appear in the series?