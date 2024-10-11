The Big Bang Theory: Three Sign Deals for Potential Spin-Off Series at Max

There’s progress on the potential The Big Bang Theory spin-off series. The project was first revealed to be in development in April 2023. Now, three supporting players from Big Bang have been signed and would likely star in the series.

According to Deadline, Brian Posehn, Lauren Lapkus, and Kevin Sussman (above) have signed talent-holding deals with Warner Bros Television. This does not mean the series will necessarily be made, but it is the next step in the process. A script is being written and is expected to revolve around the comic shop owned by Stuart Bloom (Sussman). Larkus played his girlfriend Denise and Posehn played another supporting character, geologist Bert Kibbler.

If the potential series, from Big Bang co-creator/executive producer Chuck Lorre, moves forward, it will air on Max.

The Big Bang Theory follows a group of scientists and geeks and their friends/mates and aired on CBS between 2007 and 2019. Young Sheldon aired for seven seasons and wrapped in May with another spin-off, Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, set to premiere on CBS later this month.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed The Big Bang Theory? Are you excited about seeing more of these characters?