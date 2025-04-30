Yes, Chef!: Season One Ratings

Martha Stewart has been at the center of numerous TV shows over the years. Some have had long runs while others were cut short. How will this new NBC series perform? Will Yes, Chef! be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A high-pressure cooking competition, the Yes, Chef! TV series is hosted by chefs Stewart and José Andrés. In the show, a dozen highly skilled yet rebellious chefs are put through the tests and challenges designed to push their pressure points. With humor and tough love, the hosts guide the chefs through a series of intense culinary challenges, and the chefs must prove they have the culinary chops and the right attitude to make it to the end. Each episode features challenges designed to test each chef’s culinary chops as well as leadership skills. José and Martha select the winning team, and one chef from either team will be crowned that episode’s Most Valuable Chef. The MVC will be given an important decision to make in a cook-off that will have a significant impact on who will be eliminated from the competition that week. The chef who can handle the heat week after week, impressing the hosts with both their food and teamwork, while improving their behavior, will take home the $250,000 grand prize.

As of April 30, 2025, Yes, Chef! has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

