Chicago Fire: Season 14; NBC Cast Member to Be Temporarily Replaced

Chicago Fire is losing one of its cast members towards the end of season 14. The move is being called temporary, with the series possibly returning next season. However, NBC has not officially renewed the first-responder drama.

According to Deadline, Dermot Mulroney is leaving Chicago Fire, and his departure is a story-related one. A new battalion chief, played by Rob Morgan, is coming to take his place temporarily.

The following was revealed about the departure and the new arrival

“While Pascal is away, fans will meet a new addition to the series, to be played by Rob Morgan (Mudbound, The Last Black Man in San Francisco). In a recurring role, Morgan will play Battalion Chief Hopkins, who has a long, haunted past in overseeing several Chicago firehouses and is quick to assert authority over his colleagues. He will make his Chicago Fire debut in Episode 16 and will appear in four episodes, including the season finale.”

Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo, David Eigenberg, Christian Stolte, Joe Miñoso, Hanako Greensmith, Jocelyn Hudon, and Brandon Larracuentes star in the series, which follows the first responders who work at Station 51 in Chicago.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this NBC series? Will you miss seeing Mulroney on Chicago Fire?