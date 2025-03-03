45 Ending or Cancelled TV Shows for the 2024-25 Season

Here’s a list of TV shows that aired (or are expected to air) during the 2023-24 season (roughly September 2024 through August 2025) but won’t be back for the 2025-26 season. Not finding a show that you believe has been cancelled? Check our other season lists or our network, cable, and streaming show status pages.

Latest additions: Children Ruin Everything (The CW).

This list will be updated as the season progresses, so feel free to bookmark and check back. If we’ve missed something, please let us know.

9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

This first-responder drama, starring Rob Lowe, follows the firefighters and paramedics who work out of Station 126 in Austin, Texas. It was cancelled after six seasons.

Alex Wagner Tonight (MSNBC)

The program was cancelled following a shake-up at the cable channel. Wagner will stay with the network as a senior political analyst.

Andrea Mitchell Reports (MSNBC)

This daily lunchtime series came to a close after 16 years. Mitchell remains NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs correspondent.

Ayman (MSNBC)

Ayman Mohyeldin’s weekend show was cancelled during a shake-up at the cable channel, but he is expected to begin hosting another series.

Billy the Kid (MGM+)

This Western drama, based on the life of legendary outlaw William H. Bonney, aka Billy the Kid, ends with season three.

Blue Bloods (CBS)

After 14 seasons and 293 episodes, the police drama and family dinners came to an end. However, there’s a spin-off on the way.

Bookie (Max)

Sebastian Maniscalco stars in this comedy, which follows a bookie as he deals with the legalization of sports betting in Los Angeles. It was cancelled after two seasons.

Bosch: Legacy (Prime Video)

This detective sequel series is based on Michael Connelly’s novels and ends with its third season.

The Boys (Prime Video)

Set in a world where an evil corporation employs superheroes, this gritty drama ends with season five.

Children Ruin Everything (The CW)

A comedy about the challenges of being a parent, this Canadian series ends with its fourth season.

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

A sequel to The Karate Kid film franchise, this martial arts comedy-drama series began on YouTube Red before moving to Netflix. The story came to a close with season six.

Dan Abrams Live (NewsNation)

The host decided to end his nightly program after three years but is staying with the cable channel, having signed a new three-year contract in 2023.

Dungeons & Dragons (Paramount+)

Plans for this live-action series, based on the role-playing game, were cancelled, but Hasbro plans to shop it elsewhere.

The Franchise (HBO)

A satirical series, this scripted series follows the cast and crew as they make a fictional superhero film. The show ran for one season before being cancelled.

Good Omens (Prime Video)

A supernatural comedy starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen, this series was renewed for a third and final season. It was truncated to a 90-minute special.

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

A dystopian series based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, this award-winning drama ends with its sixth season.

Harlem (Prime Video)

This drama follows four best friends living in Harlem as they balance their personal and professional lives. Season three is the end.

Joan (The CW)

This adaptation of Joan Hannington’s novel, starring Sophie Turner, tells the story of a single mom who becomes a jewel thief. It ran for six episodes and drew low ratings.

The Katie Phang Show (MSNBC)

The weekend series was cancelled following a shakeup at the cable channel. The host will shift to become an MSNBC legal correspondent.

Life Below Zero (National Geographic)

A docuseries, this show takes viewers deep into an Alaskan winter to meet tough, resilient residents as they try to stay one step ahead of storms and man-eating beasts to survive the season. The cable channel reportedly dropped this series and all of its spin-offs.

Mo (Netflix)

Starring Mohammed “Mo” Amer, this comedy-drama series is loosely based on Amer’s life. The story follows a Palestinian refugee descendent living in Houston, Texas, seeking asylum and citizenship in the United States. It ran for two seasons.

Neighbours (Prime Video)

A long-running Australian soap opera, this show was cancelled in 2022 but was revived by Prime Video in 2023. It’s now been cancelled by the streamer.

The Old Man (FX)

Inspired by Thomas Perry’s novel, this show follows a former CIA operative (Jeff Bridges) who abandoned the agency decades ago and has been living off the grid ever since. It was cancelled after two seasons.

Outer Banks (Netflix)

This drama revolves around the poor locals and the wealthy seasonal residents of a small North Carolina town. It ends with season five, but spin-offs are still in the works.

Port Protection Alaska (National Geographic)

This docuseries profiles the approximately 100 people living in the frigid and remote community of Port Protection, tucked into the northwest corner of Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The cable channel reportedly dropped this series, the original Life Below Zero series, and all of its spin-offs.

Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

A crime drama, this spin-off revolves around Tariq St. Patrick as he navigates his new life with his desire to shed his father’s legacy. It ended after four seasons and 40 episodes.

Power Book IV: Force (Starz)

This Power spin-off follows drug dealer Tommy Egan after he lands in Chicago. Season three is the end.

The ReidOut (MSNBC)

Joy Reid’s program was cancelled during a shake-up at the cable outlet and the host subsequently left the network.

The Saturday/Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart (MSNBC)

Capeheart’s weekend show was cancelled during a shake-up at the cable channel, but he is expected to begin hosting another series.

SEAL Team (Paramount+)

A military drama, this show started on CBS and then moved to Paramount+. The show ended after 114 episodes.

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

A single-camera comedy, this show follows Sam (Bridget Everett) as she tries to fit in and bond with others outside of her Kansas hometown. The series ended after three seasons.

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

This animated sci-fi comedy series revolves around the USS Cerritos starship and its low-ranking officers. It ended after five seasons and 50 episodes.

The Sticky (Prime Video)

A dark comedy series, this show was based on a 2012 heist of millions of dollars worth of maple syrup. It was cancelled after one season.

Superman & Lois (The CW)

The Man of Steel and his family said goodbye after four seasons, marking the end of the DC superhero shows on the network.

The Talk (CBS)

The network cancelled this daytime talk show after 15 years and nearly 3,000 episodes, partly to make room for a new soap opera. It ended in December 2024.

Territory (Netflix)

An Australian Western drama, this series follows the Lawson family, which owns the world’s largest cattle station. It was cancelled after one season of six episodes.

Transplant (NBC)

The Peacock Network has aired three seasons of this Canadian medical drama series. NBC picked up the fourth and final season in May 2023 but has yet to air those 10 episodes.

Upload (Prime Video)

Starring Robbie Amell, this sci-fi comedy-drama takes place in a world where deceased people (who can afford it) are uploaded to a virtual reality afterlife. It ends with season four.

Vera (BritBox)

A British crime drama, this series follows Vera (Brenda Blethyn), a nearly retired detective chief inspector of the fictional Northumberland & City Police, who is obsessive about her work. It ran for 14 seasons and 56 episodes.

What If…? (Disney+)

Based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name, this animated show looks at what might have happened if events had worked out differently for various Marvel characters. It ran for three seasons.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

A horror mockumentary series about a group of dysfunctional vampires living on Staten Island, this show ended with its sixth season. Sorry, Guillermo.

Wolf Hall (PBS)

An adaptation of Hilary Mantel’s novels, this British drama follows the rapid rise to power of Thomas Cromwell in the court of Henry VIII. A second season ends the series.

The Wranglers (The CW)

After three episodes, the network pulled this dude ranch reality show and released the remaining five installments online.

Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Created by Taylor Sheridan, this modern Western drama follows the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana, the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. It ran for five seasons and has spawned a couple of prequel series. A spin-off is on the way.

You (Netflix)

A psychological thriller, this drama follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a charming serial killer. Season five is the end of the road.

