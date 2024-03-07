Upload: Season Four; Prime Video Renews Sci-Fi Comedy Series for Final Year

Upload is returning for one more season. Prime Video has renewed the sci-fi comedy series for a fourth and final season.

The third season premiered on the streaming service in October 2023, and showrunner Greg Daniels was confident the show would be picked up for a fourth season. He revealed that he was writing new episodes for season four then. He had planned to start writing the new content earlier than that, but the WGA strike delayed those plans.

Starring Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, Owen Daniels, Josh Banday, and Andrea Rosen, the series is set in the future and follows Nathan as he lives his afterlife in a virtual world.

Prime Video revealed more about the series renewal in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video announced that it has ordered a fourth and final season of fan favorite sci-fi comedy series Upload. Season Three of Upload launched new episodes weekly starting October 20, 2023, culminating in a jaw dropping finale on November 10, 2023. The fourth installment is set to premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. “I’m thrilled to share that Upload will return to Prime Video for a fourth and final installment. We are grateful to Greg and the fantastic team behind the series and while goodbyes are bittersweet, we know that the series will be uploaded to its well-deserved idealistic after-life,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “When I conceived Upload many years ago, I had the story arced out over four seasons, so I am thrilled to make the ending the fans deserve and the characters and creative team have been working towards,” said Greg Daniels creator, writer and executive producer of Upload, “Jen Salke and Vernon Sanders have been our Angels and they deserve 5 stars.” Upload is a sci-fi comedy series from Emmy-winning writer Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation, King of the Hill), set in a technologically advanced future where holographic phones, self-driving vehicles, AI assistance, and 3D food printers are the norm. And, forget about dying – instead, you’ll be “uploaded” to a virtual reality afterlife, and enjoy all the comforts of a world-class resort. Provided you can afford it.”

The premiere date for Upload season four will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Prime Video series? Will you watch season four when it arrives?