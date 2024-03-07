The Serpent Queen: Season Two; Minnie Driver + Nine More Join Starz Historical Drama Series

The Serpent Queen has added ten new faces to its cast for season two. Minnie Driver (above), Angus Imrie, Emma McDonald, Stanley Morgan, Philippine Velge, Rosalie Craig, Isobel Jesper Jones, Bill Milner, Ashley Thomas, and Alexandre Willaume are joining the cast of the period drama.

Starz renewed The Serpent Queen in October 2022, just ahead of the airing of its season one finale. The season consisted of eight episodes, and eight were ordered for season two.

Starring Samantha Morton, Amrita Acharia, Enzo Cilenti, Barry Atsma, Nicholas Burns, Danny Kirrane, Sennia Nanua, Beth Goddard, Antonia Clarke, and George Jaques, the Starz series, based on Leonie Frieda’s book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France, follows the life of Catherine de Medici, who became one of the longest ruling monarchs in French history.

Starz revealed more about the new additions’ roles in a press release.

“Minnie Driver joins as “Elizabeth I” the infamous ‘Virgin Queen.’ Elizabeth goes toe-to-toe with Catherine and is a woman of style, wit and experience. Angus Imrie joins as “Henry IV” the son of Antoine de Bourbon and Jeanne d’Albret, he appears uncivilized, to the unobservant observer but in reality, he is quite an intellect. Emma McDonald joins as “Rahima” who viewers first met in season one. Rahima has grown in wit and confidence and now has assumed an important position in Catherine’s life. Stanley Morgan joins as “Anjou” the younger brother of King Charles, who is non-conforming and capable of disruptive violence. Philippine Velge joins as “Margot” Catherine’s eldest daughter, who is her polar opposite. Incredibly charming, liked by all and seeks the truth. Rosalie Craig joins as “Jeanne d’Albret” the self-righteous and disapproving wife of Antonie de Bourbon. Isobel Jesper Jones joins as “Edith,” a protestant preacher to a group of loyal followers. Bill Milner joins as “King Charles IX” the oldest son of Catherine de Medici, and the now King of France. Not a boy, but not quite a man, he is anxious to play king and get it right. Ashley Thomas joins as “Alessandro de Medici” a man possessed with great charisma and beauty and is the object of desire. Alexandre Willaume joins as “Montmorency” the wise and humorless Constable General of France. He is a loyal and serious servant of the king.”

The premiere date for The Serpent Queen season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Serpent Queen? Will you watch season two when it arrives?