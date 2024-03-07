Young Sheldon: Season Seven; Big Bang Theory Actors Reprising Roles for CBS Prequel’s Series Finale

Fans of The Big Bang Theory are in for a treat when the finale for Young Sheldon airs in May. Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik are set to reprise their roles as the adult Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler for the final episode of the prequel series. This will be the first time the pair has appeared together on screen since the finale of the CBS series in May 2019.

Starring Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Matt Hobby, Wyatt McClure, and Emily Osment, with narration by Jim Parsons, the series follows the early life of Sheldon Cooper before he headed off to college. Season seven has featured Sheldon and his family dealing with events known to series fans since 2017.

CBS revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik will reprise their roles of Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler in the series finale of YOUNG SHELDON, airing Thursday, May 16 on CBS, and streaming on Paramount+. Details of the appearance are being kept under wraps. The pair last appeared on screen together in THE BIG BANG THEORY series finale, which aired in May 2019. Parsons serves as an executive producer and the narrator of YOUNG SHELDON. Bialik has also appeared in voiceover form in two episodes of the series. This will mark the first on-camera return of their characters. Created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, YOUNG SHELDON centers on Sheldon Cooper, a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science, which isn’t always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him. For 12 years on THE BIG BANG THEORY, audiences came to know the iconic, eccentric and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper. This single-camera, half-hour comedy takes viewers through his childhood, as he embarks on his innocent, awkward and hopeful journey toward the man he will become. YOUNG SHELDON has been a consistent ratings winner. It premiered as the #1 new comedy of the 2017-2018 television season and became the #1 comedy in the 2019-2020 season after THE BIG BANG THEORY completed its run. YOUNG SHELDON returned for its seventh and final season on Feb. 15 and remains television’s #1 comedy. With sevend days of viewing across all platforms (linear + streaming), the season seven premiere averaged 11.2 million viewers and is up +18% from its year ago debut. Previous seasons of the series, which air on both Max and Netflix, have consistently landed on top of the streaming charts.” Young Sheldon ends on CBS after seven seasons on May 16th. Currently, the series is averaging 7.409 million viewers per episode. Earlier this week, CBS announced another spin-off in the franchise featuring George, Sheldon’s brother, and Mandy. That series will arrive on the network during the 2024-2025 season.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of this CBS comedy? Are you excited to see Parsons and Bialik together again on the small screen?