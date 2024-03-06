Young Sheldon: CBS Officially Orders Multi-Camera Spin-off About George and Mandy

The world started in The Big Bang Theory is not ending with the finale of Young Sheldon in May. After reports of a spin-off following George and Mandy were first revealed in January, CBS has ordered the yet-to-be-titled spin-off.

Starring Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, the series would continue to follow the relationship of George and Mandy as they raised their child in Texas.

The pair met during the fifth season of the Chuck Lorre comedy. George, then 17, lied to Mandy about his age. When she ended up pregnant, the pair worked through their issues and became engaged at the end of season six after the birth of their child.

It is not known at this time if any other members of the Young Sheldon cast will appear in the series. It is also unknown if Jerry O’Connell, the adult George seen in The Big Bang Theory, will return to narrate the series.

CBS revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“CBS today announced a series order for a new half-hour, multi-camera comedy starring Montana Jordan and Emily Osment for broadcast in the 2024-2025 season. Created by the producing team behind THE BIG BANG THEORY and YOUNG SHELDON, Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland, the sequel follows YOUNG SHELDON’s Georgie (Jordan) and Mandy (Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage. “It has been a privilege to spend the last seven years with Sheldon and the Cooper family and now this wonderful journey will continue with Georgie and Mandy,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “Chuck and both Steves have done a masterful job developing these characters and entertaining generations of fans with relatable, heartwarming stories brought to life by Montana and Emily. We eagerly look forward to the next chapter in this beloved universe.” “From the BIG BANG THEORY to YOUNG SHELDON, the world of the Cooper family has been incredibly special to us,” said executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland. “We’re very excited to continue their stories through the eyes of Georgie and Mandy.” YOUNG SHELDON has been a consistent ratings winner. It premiered as the #1 new comedy of the 2017-2018 television season and became the #1 comedy in the 2019-2020 season after THE BIG BANG THEORY completed its run. YOUNG SHELDON returned for its seventh and final season on Feb. 15 and remains television’s #1 comedy. With seven days of viewing across all platforms (linear + streaming), the season seven premiere averaged 11.2 million viewers and is up +18% from its year ago debut. The seventh and final season of YOUNG SHELDON airs Thursdays (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT), with a series finale of two back-to-back episodes on Thursday, May 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland will serve as executive producers of the series, from Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television.”

The new comedy’s premiere date and additional details will be announced later. Young Sheldon’s finale airs on CBS on May 16th.

