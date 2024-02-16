Young Sheldon: Season Seven Viewer Votes

Are there still surprises ahead in the seventh season of the Young Sheldon TV show on CBS? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Young Sheldon is cancelled or renewed for season eight. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the seventh season episodes of Young Sheldon here.

A CBS comedy series, the Young Sheldon TV show stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Matt Hobby, Wyatt McClure, Emily Osment, and Jim Parsons (narration). Revolving around the early life of The Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon Cooper (Parsons), this comedy series follows a gifted and naive young Sheldon (Armitage) as he navigates his way through life while confounding his very average Texas family — parents George (Barber) and Mary (Perry); older brother Georgie (Jordan) and his fiancée, Mandy (Osment); and twin sister, Missy (Revord). Sheldon’s beloved Meemaw (Potts), his foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Texas grandmother, supports her grandson and his unique gifts. In season seven, the Coopers experience life-changing events that viewers have known were coming since the show debuted in 2017.





What do you think? Which season seven episodes of the Young Sheldon TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Young Sheldon should be ending? Would you have watched an eighth season on CBS?