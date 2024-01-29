Next Level Chef: Season Three Viewer Votes

Some chefs are moving on up, while others are moving down in the third season of the Next Level Chef TV show on FOX. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Next Level Chef is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Next Level Chef here.

A FOX cooking competition series, the Next Level Chef TV show stars world-renowned chefs Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais. The set on this show is over three stories high, and each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment because Ramsay believes the real test of a great chef is what they can do in the best of circumstances and what kind of magic they can create in the worst. The competition is filled with the best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners, and everything in between. Ramsay and his co-mentors attempt to bring out the best in their cooks. The winning contestant walks away with a life-changing $250,000 grand prize, a one-year mentorship with all three mentors, and the title of “Next Level Chef.”





