Network: CBS

Episodes: 41 (hour)

Seasons: Three

TV show dates: October 6, 2021 — May 19, 2024

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, Mel Rodriguez, Jorja Fox, William Petersen, Ariana Guerra, Jay Lee, Lex Medlin, and Marg Helgenberger.

TV show description:

A police procedural series, the CSI: Vegas TV show is a sequel to CSI: Crime Scene Investigation which ran for 15 seasons, 2000-15.

Facing an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas, a new team of investigators must enlist the help of CSI veterans Gil Grissom (Petersen), Sara Sidle (Fox), and David Hodges (Langham).

The current Vegas Crime Lab is led by Maxine Roby (Newsome). Her team includes Level III CSI Josh Folsom (Lauria), Level II CSI Allie Rajan (Dhillon), and Head Medical Examiner Hugo Ramirez (Rodriguez).

The combined force deploys the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best — follow the evidence — in order to preserve and serve justice. Old friends meet new enemies — and the latest forensic techniques in Sin City.

Series Finale:

Episode #41 — Tunnel Vision

After an explosion in a bio lab, the CSI team races to determine which nerve agent left one of their own unconscious while the others explore a dangerous underground tunnel to find another CSI who got kidnapped during the blast.

First aired: May 19, 2024.

What do you think? Do you like the CSI: Vegas TV show? Do you think it should have been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?