Next Level Chef: Season Four — Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

What’s This TV Show About?

A cooking competition series airing on the FOX television network, the Next Level Chef TV show stars world-renowned chefs Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais. The set on this show is over three stories high, and each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment because Ramsay believes the true test of a great chef is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances but what kind of magic they can create in the worst. The competition is filled with the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners, and everything in between. Ramsay and his co-mentors attempt to bring out the very best in their cooks. The winning contestant walks away with a life-changing $250,000 grand prize, a one-year mentorship with all three mentors, and the title of “Next Level Chef.”



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Next Level Chef averages a 2.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.24 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s up by 212% in the demo and up by 159% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Next Level Chef stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Next Level Chef has been renewed for a fourth season, which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

