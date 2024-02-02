Farmer Wants a Wife: Season Two Ratings

The Farmer Wants a Wife format has been very popular worldwide and the first season was one of FOX’s most-watched new shows. Will the show’s audience grow this time around? Will Farmer Wants a Wife be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A dating reality series, the Farmer Wants a Wife TV show is hosted by Jennifer Nettles. This series follows a group of hard-working male farmers as they search for real, lasting love. In season two, the bachelors are Ty Ferrell, Mitchell Kolinsky, Brandon Rogers and Nathan Smothers. Each farmer hosts a group of single women who leave behind the comfort and convenience of city life for the charms and challenges of country living. Each farmer and group of hopeful singles meet and mutually select one another before the ladies are invited to experience life on their respective farms. With the hope of finding their ever-after, these singles endeavor to discover the beauty, humor, trials, and romance of finding the one.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Farmer Wants a Wife on FOX averaged a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.14 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



