Farmer Wants a Wife: Season Three — Has the FOX Dating Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Which ladies have what it takes to be a farmer’s wife? Has the Farmer Wants a Wife TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Farmer Wants a Wife, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A dating reality series airing on the FOX television network, the Farmer Wants a Wife TV show is hosted by Jennifer Nettles. This series follows a group of hard-working male farmers as they search for real, lasting love. In season two, the bachelors are Ty Ferrell, Mitchell Kolinsky, Brandon Rogers, and Nathan Smothers. Each farmer hosts a group of single women who leave behind the comfort and convenience of city life for the charms and challenges of country living. Each farmer and group of hopeful singles meet and mutually select one another before the ladies are invited to experience life on their respective farms. With the hope of finding their ever-after, these singles endeavor to discover the beauty, humor, trials, and romance of finding the one.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Farmer Wants a Wife averages a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 7% in the demo and down by 7% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Farmer Wants a Wife stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 2, 2024, Farmer Wants a Wife has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Farmer Wants a Wife for season three? The format has been very popular in other countries across the world, and the first season of this US version performed pretty well for FOX. Dating reality shows are generally pretty popular, and this one has a unique angle that sets it apart from ABC’s Bachelor franchise. I think there’s a good chance Farmer Wants a Wife will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Farmer Wants a Wife cancellation or renewal news.



