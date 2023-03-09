Farmer Wants a Wife: Season One Viewer Votes

Farm life may not be what the ladies expect in the first season of the Farmer Wants a Wife TV show on FOX. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a significant role in determining whether a TV show like Farmer Wants a Wife is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife here.

A FOX dating reality series, the Farmer Wants a Wife TV show is hosted by Jennifer Nettles and is based on a British show of the same name. This series follows a group of hard-working male farmers as they search for real, lasting love. Each farmer hosts a group of single women who leave behind the comfort and convenience of city life for the charms and challenges of country living. They embark on an adventure that could change their lives forever. Each farmer and group of hopeful singles meet and mutually select one another before the ladies are invited to experience life on their respective farms. With the hope of finding their ever-after, these singles endeavor to discover the beauty, humor, trials, and romance of finding “the one”.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Farmer Wants a Wife TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think Farmer Wants a Wife should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX?