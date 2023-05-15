Farmer Wants a Wife: Season Two; FOX Dating Reality Series Renewed

FOX isn’t ready to put this show out to pasture. The network has renewed Farmer Wants a Wife for a second season for the 2023-24 broadcast year.

A dating reality series, the Farmer Wants a Wife TV show is hosted by Jennifer Nettles and is based on a British show of the same name. This series follows a group of hard-working male farmers as they search for real, lasting love. Each farmer hosts a group of single women who leave behind the comfort and convenience of city life for the charms and challenges of country living. They embark on an adventure that could change their lives forever. Each farmer and group of hopeful singles meet and mutually select one another before the ladies are invited to experience life on their respective farms. With the hope of finding their ever-after, these singles endeavor to discover the beauty, humor, trials, and romance of finding “the one.”

Airing on Wednesday nights, the first season of Farmer Wants a Wife averages a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.13 million viewers. In the live+7 day ratings, the show picks up over 30% more viewers.

The first season of 11 episodes wraps up this Wednesday night. A premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you enjoy the first round of Farmer Wants a Wife on FOX? Are you glad that the show’s been renewed for a second season? Were you expecting the series to be cancelled?

