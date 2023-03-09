Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Farmer Wants a Wife: Season Two — Has the FOX Reality TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

Farmer Wants a Wife TV show on FOX: canceled or renewed for season 2?

(Photo by: FOX)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Farmer Wants a Wife TV show on FOXThe pursuit of genuine love never looked like this. Has the Farmer Wants a Wife TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Farmer Wants a Wife, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A dating reality series airing on the FOX television network, the Farmer Wants a Wife TV show is hosted by Jennifer Nettles and is based on a British show of the same name. This series follows a group of hard-working male farmers as they search for real, lasting love. Each farmer hosts a group of single women who leave behind the comfort and convenience of city life for the charms and challenges of country living. They embark on an adventure that could change their lives forever. Each farmer and group of hopeful singles meet and mutually select one another before the ladies are invited to experience life on their respective farms. With the hope of finding their ever-after, these singles endeavor to discover the beauty, humor, trials, and romance of finding “the one”.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Farmer Wants a Wife averages a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.46 million viewers. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are an excellent indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed, and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Farmer Wants a Wife stacks up against other FOX TV shows.
 

FOX
As of March 9, 2023, Farmer Wants a Wife has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Farmer Wants a Wife for season two? The network has introduced numerous gimmicky reality series in the past, and they’re almost always dropped after one season, never to be heard of again. Even though versions of this dating show have been popular worldwide, I’m leaning toward a cancellation here in the States. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Farmer Wants a Wife cancellation or renewal news.
 

Farmer Wants a Wife Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Do you hope the Farmer Wants a Wife TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series instead?

Check out our FOX status sheet to track the network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x