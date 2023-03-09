Farmer Wants a Wife: Season Two — Has the FOX Reality TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

The pursuit of genuine love never looked like this. Has the Farmer Wants a Wife TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Farmer Wants a Wife, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A dating reality series airing on the FOX television network, the Farmer Wants a Wife TV show is hosted by Jennifer Nettles and is based on a British show of the same name. This series follows a group of hard-working male farmers as they search for real, lasting love. Each farmer hosts a group of single women who leave behind the comfort and convenience of city life for the charms and challenges of country living. They embark on an adventure that could change their lives forever. Each farmer and group of hopeful singles meet and mutually select one another before the ladies are invited to experience life on their respective farms. With the hope of finding their ever-after, these singles endeavor to discover the beauty, humor, trials, and romance of finding “the one”.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Farmer Wants a Wife averages a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.46 million viewers. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are an excellent indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed, and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Farmer Wants a Wife stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



FOX

As of March 9, 2023, Farmer Wants a Wife has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Farmer Wants a Wife for season two? The network has introduced numerous gimmicky reality series in the past, and they’re almost always dropped after one season, never to be heard of again. Even though versions of this dating show have been popular worldwide, I’m leaning toward a cancellation here in the States. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Farmer Wants a Wife cancellation or renewal news.



