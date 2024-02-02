Thursday TV Ratings: Farmer Wants a Wife, Children Ruin Everything, Press Your Luck, Law & Order: SVU, Ghosts

Thursday, February 1, 2024 ratings — New episodes: Next Level Chef, Farmer Wants a Wife, Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Press Your Luck, Son of a Critch, and Children Ruin Everything. Specials: Genius: MLK/X and Soul of a Nation Presents: X/onerated. Reruns: The Conners, So Help Me Todd, Young Sheldon, and Ghosts.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

