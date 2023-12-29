Thursday TV Ratings: Children Ruin Everything, Transplant, Ghosts UK, LEGO Masters, Press Your Luck

Thursday, December 28, 2023 ratings — New episodes: Transplant, Ghosts UK, SEAL Team, Son of a Critch, and Children Ruin Everything. Specials: LEGO Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular. Reruns: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Press Your Luck, The $100,000 Pyramid, Dateline NBC, Young Sheldon, Ghosts, Law & Order, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and The Great American Joke Off.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night?




