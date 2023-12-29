Menu

Thursday TV Ratings: Children Ruin Everything, Transplant, Ghosts UK, LEGO Masters, Press Your Luck

Published:

Children Ruin Everything TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Jackie Brown/New Metric Media — © 2023 New Metric Media. All Rights Reserved.

Thursday, December 28, 2023 ratings — New episodes: Transplant, Ghosts UK, SEAL Team, Son of a Critch, and Children Ruin Everything.  Specials: LEGO Masters Celebrity Holiday BricktacularReruns: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Press Your Luck, The $100,000 Pyramid, Dateline NBC, Young Sheldon, Ghosts, Law & Order, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and The Great American Joke Off.

ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

