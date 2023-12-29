2023-24 TV Show Season Ratings (week 14)

Which TV shows are doing the best? The worst? Cancelled or renewed? Wondering how your favorite series are doing in the ratings? Here are the final season average ratings of the 2023-24 network TV shows — through the end of week 14 (Sunday, December 24, 2023).

ABC shows (so far): 20/20, The $100,000 Pyramid, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Bachelor in Paradise, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Dancing with the Stars, The Golden Bachelor, The Great Christmas Light Fight, The Great Halloween Fright Fight, Press Your Luck, and Shark Tank.

CBS shows this season (so far): 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, The Amazing Race, Big Brother Reindeer Games, Buddy Games, FBI True, Ghosts UK, Lotería Loca, NCIS: Sydney, Raid the Cage, and Survivor.

CW shows this season (so far): Children Ruin Everything, The Chosen, Everyone Else Burns, FBoy Island, Masters of Illusion, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Run the Burbs, Son of a Critch, The Spencer Sisters, Sullivan’s Crossing, The Swarm, and World’s Funniest Animals.

FOX shows this season (so far): Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, Krapopolis, LEGO Masters, Lotería Loca, The Masked Singer, Name That Tune, The Simpsons, Snake Oil, and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

NBC shows this season (so far): Dateline NBC, Extended Family, Found, The Irrational, Magnum PI, Night Court, Quantum Leap, Transplant, The Voice, The Wall, and Weakest Link.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page. You can also view them here.

The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same-day viewing). Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers typically pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Because older viewers don’t count? No, it’s because younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are harder to reach. It’s also important to remember that ratings are designed to estimate how many people watch a show’s commercials — not the show itself. That’s what advertisers pay for.

Want more? You can check out other season listings here.

What do you think? Are you surprised by any of the ratings? Which shows should be doing better?