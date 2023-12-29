Night Court: Season Two; Kapil Talwalkar Not Returning to NBC Comedy Series

Night Court fans will not see more of Kapil Talwalkar when it returns next week to NBC. Kapil Talwalkar has departed the comedy series as the show goes in a different direction, per Deadline.

He played the court clerk Neil in Judge Abby Stone’s court. Season one had started to tease a romance between Abby and Neil as her romance fizzled.

Starring Melissa Rauch, India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar, Lacretta, and John Larroquette, the NBC comedy follows the daughter of Harry Stone as she takes over as the judge for the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Season two of Night Court arrived on December 23, with the comedy moving into its regular time slot on January 2.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Night Court? Are you sad to hear about this cast member’s exit from the NBC series?