American Pickers: Jon Szalay Promoted to History Channel Series Regular

American Pickers returns to the History Channel for its 25th season earlier this week, and fans saw one recurring member of the show’s cast bumped up to a series regular. The reality series follows the pickers – Mike and Robbie Wolfe and Danielle Colby – as they travel the country looking for rare American artifacts to add to their collections or sell to antique shops.

Per TV Insider, viewers will see more Jon “Jersey Jon” Szalay in the series. He has appeared on episodes of the series since early in the show’s run, but now he will be a permanent fixture.

History added the following bio for Szalay to the show’s website:

“A born relic hunter with a sense of humor and spirit for adventure, Jersey Jon began restoring antique furniture in his youth. By 17, he had bought an old bank building that he gradually converted into a combined workshop and home headquarters. Born, raised and based in New Jersey, he is an expert in early American motorcycles, and restoring and conserving furniture and antiques are his passions. Jersey Jon is a long-time picking pal of Mike Wolfe and has been a fan favorite since his first appearance on American Pickers.”

American Pickers airs on Wednesday nights on History Channel.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this reality series? Are you excited to see more of Jersey Jon?