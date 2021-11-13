Night Court: NBC Slates Sequel Sitcom for 2022-23 Season

NBC announced its midseason schedule on Friday, and the network left one series off of it. The Night Court revival will air on the network during the 2022-23 season.

Starring Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette, the series takes fans back into the courtroom following the daughter of Harry Stone (Harry Anderson). She has taken over his spot in night court.

Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television, and Streaming, said the following about the series, per Deadline: “We love Night Court and really do believe in it. It will be on next year’s schedule.”

An exact premiere date for the NBC series will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out the new Night Court on NBC next season?