And Just Like That…: HBO Max Sets Premiere Date for Sex and the City Sequel Series (watch)

And Just Like That … has a premiere date. HBO Max revealed to viewers excited about the upcoming Sex and the City sequel that the series will premiere next month. Starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon, the series shows the ladies as they deal with life in their 50s. They will be joined by Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

HBO Max revealed the following about the plot of the sequel series:

“The Max Original AND JUST LIKE THAT… , the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series Sex and the City, from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows “Carrie” (Sarah Jessica Parker), “Miranda” (Cynthia Nixon) and “Charlotte” (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

The eight-episode season of And Just Like That … arrives on December 9th. Check out a preview for the upcoming series below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out And Just Like That … next month on HBO Max?