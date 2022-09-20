Quantum Leap: Season Two — Has the NBC Sequel Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Has the Quantum Leap TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, the Quantum Leap TV show is a sequel to the 1989-93 series of the same name. This incarnation stars Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park, and Nanrisa Lee. It’s been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben’s side throughout his leaps is Addison (Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert “Magic” Williams (Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man with a tie to Sam Beckett. The rest of the team includes Ian Wright (Park) and Jenn Chou (Lee). As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, it becomes clear that he and the team are on a thrilling journey. However, this thrill ride could result in the loss of Ben forever.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Quantum Leap averages a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.35 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Quantum Leap stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 20, 2022, Quantum Leap has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Quantum Leap for season two? The original version ran for five seasons but was never a hit show in the ratings but it did have a passionate fanbase. Sci-fi shows on broadcast networks often struggle to find a large audience but I think this sequel series will do well enough to land a second season renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Quantum Leap cancellation or renewal news.



