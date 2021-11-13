AGT: Extreme: NBC Competition Spin-Off Expected to Still Air Mid-Season

AGT: Extreme is still set to arrive on NBC’s midseason schedule, even though it was not given a premiere date during NBC’s schedule announcement on Friday. An on-set accident shut down production on the series, and there is an investigation still ongoing.

Terry Crews is hosting the series with Nikki Bella, Travis Pastrana, and Simon Cowell on the judging panel. Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television, and Streaming said the following about the future of the NBC series, per Deadline:

“We have an investigation ongoing into what actually happened but we do anticipate the show coming back in midseason. We have a lot of safety protocols in place and we have to conclude the investigation but we have certainly paused production for the time being. We’re actually taking a beat on our Sunday night schedule post Olympics. We have a number of unscripted shows that are in the pipeline and in production, some that we have actually completed production so we’re taking a beat to see the environment and see what goes in there. AGT: Extreme is one of those possibilities.”

What do you think? Are you planning to watch AGT: Extreme once it arrives on NBC?