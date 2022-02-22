Network: NBC

Episodes: Ongoing (two-hours)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: February 21, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana (judges), Terry Crews (host)

TV show description:

A talent competition series, the America’s Got Talent: Extreme TV show is a spin-off of the long-running America’s Got Talent series.

The franchise expands with this series which showcases outrageous, unique, and jaw-dropping acts too big to be confined to a theater stage. Acts include feats of gymnastics, heights, fire, vehicles, and more.

Single contestants or groups vie for a chance to win a $500,000 prize and the title of “AGT: Extreme” champion.

The judges in the first season are series creator and executive producer Simon Cowell, professional motorsports competitor Travis Pastrana, and WWE wrestler Nikki Bella. AGT’s Terry Crews hosts.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

