Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

America’s Got Talent: Extreme

America's Got Talent: Extreme TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: Sami Drasin/NBC)

Network: NBC
Episodes: Ongoing (two-hours)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: February 21, 2022 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana (judges), Terry Crews (host)

TV show description:      
A talent competition series, the America’s Got Talent: Extreme TV show is a spin-off of the long-running America’s Got Talent series.

The franchise expands with this series which showcases outrageous, unique, and jaw-dropping acts too big to be confined to a theater stage. Acts include feats of gymnastics, heights, fire, vehicles, and more.

Single contestants or groups vie for a chance to win a $500,000 prize and the title of “AGT: Extreme” champion.

The judges in the first season are series creator and executive producer Simon Cowell, professional motorsports competitor Travis Pastrana, and WWE wrestler Nikki Bella. AGT’s Terry Crews hosts.

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the America’s Got Talent: Extreme TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?




Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x