Network: NBC
Episodes: Ongoing (two-hours)
Seasons: Ongoing
TV show dates: February 21, 2022 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled
Performers include: Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana (judges), Terry Crews (host)
TV show description:
A talent competition series, the America’s Got Talent: Extreme TV show is a spin-off of the long-running America’s Got Talent series.
The franchise expands with this series which showcases outrageous, unique, and jaw-dropping acts too big to be confined to a theater stage. Acts include feats of gymnastics, heights, fire, vehicles, and more.
Single contestants or groups vie for a chance to win a $500,000 prize and the title of “AGT: Extreme” champion.
The judges in the first season are series creator and executive producer Simon Cowell, professional motorsports competitor Travis Pastrana, and WWE wrestler Nikki Bella. AGT’s Terry Crews hosts.
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD
What do you think? Do you like the America’s Got Talent: Extreme TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?