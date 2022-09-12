Network: Starz

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 11, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Samantha Morton, Amrita Acharia, Enzo Cilenti, Barry Atsma, Nicholas Burns, Danny Kirrane, Sennia Nanua, Beth Goddard, Antonia Clarke, and George Jaques.

TV show description:

A period drama series, The Serpent Queen TV show was created by Justin Haythe and is based on the book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda.

The story follows Catherine de Medici (Morton) who, against all odds, became one of the most powerful and longest-serving rulers in French history. Catherine’s tale unfolds through flashbacks as she defends her actions and imparts the lessons she’s learned to her new servant girl, Rahima (Nanua).

At 14, the young, orphaned Catherine (Hill) marries into the 16th-century French court. Despite her commoner status, her uncle Pope Clement (Dance), has negotiated a large dowry and a geopolitical alliance in return for the union, and with it comes the expectation of many heirs.

However, on her wedding night, Catherine learns that her new husband is in love with Diane de Poitiers (Sagnier), a beautiful lady-in-waiting twice his age. With her future suddenly uncertain and with little hope of conceiving, Catherine must quickly learn who she can trust — both within her personal entourage of courtiers and the members of the royal court — while outmaneuvering anyone who underestimates her determination to survive at any cost.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

