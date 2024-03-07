Avatar: The Last Airbender: Seasons Two and Three Renewal; Netflix Live-Action Series to Conclude

Avatar: The Last Airbender arrived on Netflix in February, and fans of the eight-episode live-action adaptation of the popular Nickelodeon animated series can rest easy knowing they will see more of the series on the streaming service.

But not all of the news is good. Netflix has renewed Avatar: The Last Airbender for two more seasons, but season three will end the series.

The Netflix series, created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, stars Gordon Cormier, Ian Ousley, Kiawentiio, Dallas Liu, Ken Leung, Elizabeth Yu, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, and Daniel Dae Kim. It tells the story of young Aang (Cormier) as he learns to master the four elements.

Netflix ordered the series in 2018, but it saw several delays due to the pandemic and the strikes in the industry.

Season one of the series ended with Aang and his companions winning a battle against a Fire Nation, but there is more ahead in the war before the series ends. Daniel Dae Kim said the following about how the first season ended, per TUDUM:

“I thought it was really clever of the writers to end Season 1 in that way, because you want to get a sense that the universe of the show is expanding with every season. And they really did a good job of that with that cliff-hanger and also created a sense of urgency and time.”

Below are the renewal announcement and new poster for the series. The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER is renewed for Seasons 2 & 3… and here’s how we told the cast. pic.twitter.com/PjsEvFooON — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) March 6, 2024

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch seasons two and three?