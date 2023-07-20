Masters of the Universe: He-Man Live-Action Movie Dead at Netflix

Masters of the Universe fans will not see a new live-action film for the animated series on Netflix. Per Variety, the project is dead, and those involved are looking for a new home for the film. Mattel confirmed the project is no longer at the streaming service.

The following was revealed about the film:

“Insiders said that close to $30 million has already been spent on development costs and the cash that’s been shelled out to hold on to talent – like previously announced lead Kyle Allen and the film’s heatseeking directing duo Adam and Aaron Nee (“The Lost City”). Other knowledgable sources estimate all-in costs for development at twice that figure.”

Masters of the Universe follows He-Man and his friends on the planet of Eternia as they battle the evil Skeletor and his minions.

What do you think? Do you want to see a new live-action He-Man film?