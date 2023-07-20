Justified: Primeval City: Walton Goggins Didn’t Return Because It Wasn’t “the Right Place and Time”

Justified has returned to FX with Justified: Primeval City this week, and the sequel series is missing one big name from the original series. Walton Goggins did not revive his character of Boyd Crowder – the childhood friend of Raylan Givens, played by Timothy Olyphant.

Justified: Primeval City picks up 15 years after Justified, with Givens now living in Miami and raising his daughter. A chance encounter takes him to Detroit on the hunt for a killer. Aunjanue Ellis, Vondie Curtis Hall, Adelaide Clemens, Marin Ireland, Victor Williams, Norbert Leo Butz, and Boyd Holbrook also star in the series.

Goggins said the following about not returning for the FX sequel, per The Wrap:

“There’s a season, kind of, for everything. This isn’t the right place and time. But I can’t wait to see it, and I can’t wait to see Raylan Givens again. Tim [Olyphant] is such a wonderful actor and Boyd Holbrook — I love him. I’ll be there. I’ll be watching it to the bitter end.”

