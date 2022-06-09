Masters of the Universe: Season Two; Netflix Animated Series Renewed as Revolution

Masters of the Universe has been renewed for a second season on Netflix with a new subtitle – Masters of the Universe: Revolution. Mark Hamill will return as the voice of Skeletor. Chris Wood voiced He-Man in Masters of the Universe: Revelation, but it is unknown if he will return for season two.

Deadline revealed the plot of the second season of the Netflix animated series:

“Masters of the Universe: Revolution is described as the next epic chapter in the battle for Eternia. It is a standalone story that takes place after the events in Revelation. Masters of the Universe: Revolution is an all-new story that brings the focus to He-Man vs. Skeletor “like you’ve never seen them before,” per Netflix. It’s technology versus magic as He-Man and the heroic warriors face the forces of Skeletor and a deadly threat to the Planet.”

Check out the poster for Masters of the Universe: Revolution below. A premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this Netflix animated series?