Cowboy Bebop: Cancelled; No Season Two for Live-Action Netflix Series

Cowboy Bebop is not returning for a second season. Netflix canceled the live-action re-imagining of the anime series, per Deadline.

Starring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pined, the series premiered its first season on November 19th. The series follows a group of misfit bounty hunters as they search for the galaxy’s worst criminals.

The series dealt with delays on its way to the streaming service. An on-set injury for Cho set back the production almost nine months. Once the series hit Netflix, it received criticism from both viewers and critics.

What do you think? Did you watch Cowboy Bebop on Netflix? Did you want a second season?